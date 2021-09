Sure! They were near campus, and not super high up in the air when I first saw them. One of the crows left soon after I spotted them, but the other one kept flying around the hawk, eventually chasing it much higher up in the air before finally leaving it alone. I didn’t have my binoculars with me.

Are there specific details you would like to know?

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/662006459989688320.