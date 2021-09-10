alystraea:

Our golden boi did not deserve to have his big scene stolen in the movie:

“With his last failing senses Frodo heard cries, and it seemed to him that he saw, beyond the Riders that hesitated on the shore, a shining figure of white light; and behind it ran small shadowy forms waving flames, that flared red in the grey mist that was falling over the world.”

Frodo: ’I thought that I saw a white figure that shone and did not grow dim like the others. Was that Glorfindel then?’

Gandalf: ‘Yes, you saw him for a moment as he is upon the other side: one of the mighty of the Firstborn. He is an Elf-lord of a house of princes…’

(from ‘Flight to the Ford’ & ‘Many Meetings’, Fellowship of the Ring)