lichenaday: Caloplaca atroalbaThere are lichens everywhere. And…

lichenaday:

Caloplaca atroalba

There are lichens everywhere. And my favorite thing about lichenology is that once I started studying, I started seeing lichens–tiny thriving ecosystems– everywhere! How beautiful is that? How magical? That every surface is teeming with living organisms–I honestly can’t get over it some times. Even when things in the macro world get shitty, I can remember that there are billions of organisms keeping on keeping on, sustaining life as we know it. C. altroalba is one of those lichens that is easy to overlook, but that also means it largely remains untouched and untroubled, and I love that. This crustose lichen has a smooth, areolate (tile-like) thallus with thin margins. It is gray to olivaceous in color, and is dotted with rounded, dark-brown or black apothecia. It grows on rocks in North America. Where it’s just out there vibing, existing, living its best lives.

images: source | source | source

info: source