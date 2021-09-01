«

tomrogerscomics: 5th Anniversary poster (illustrated by moi) to…

tomrogerscomics:

5th Anniversary poster (illustrated by moi) to celebrate @shipwreckedcomedy ‘s “Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Party” YouTube series! Highly recommend the show. Thanks for the fun commish, guys!

You can snag the poster for yourself over on their webstore 

Watch the series on YouTube here!

Also, if you’re curious about the full process making this illustration, check that out in a new post on my Patreon

