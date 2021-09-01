tomrogerscomics:

5th Anniversary poster (illustrated by moi) to celebrate @shipwreckedcomedy ‘s “Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Party” YouTube series! Highly recommend the show. Thanks for the fun commish, guys!

