ksjanes:

Being open, exposed, unprotected, feels uncomfortable but when you see where it comes, the fear is replaced with possibility. Your life moves like the clouds not knowing what shape will find you, this shapelessness allows you to experience a deep intimacy with the nature of things. This vulnerability gives birth to love, belonging, courage, empathy, and creativity. K.S. Janes

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660973688283332609.