«

ui2:

inthetags:

Reblog and put your real first name in the tags

tumblr user “lies” you ain’t sneaky

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660960067270639616.

Tags: lies tumblr url, reblogging for truth.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 30th, 2021 at 8:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.