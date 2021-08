ophelie-letanneur:

Yavanna, Kementàri, queen of the Earth and giver of fruits 🌱🍐🌽. Also creatress of the Ents and the two trees of Valinor. Wife of Aulë.





Aulë, the blacksmith god ⛰️💎🔨, lord of matter and all crafts, father of the Dwarves. Creator of the Two Lamps and the vessels of the Sun and Moon. Husband of Yavanna.