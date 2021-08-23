Three troublemakers at the back of the class. Circa 1965.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660320651224236032.
Tags: wonder where george was.
Three troublemakers at the back of the class. Circa 1965.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660320651224236032.
Tags: wonder where george was.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.