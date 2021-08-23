hiimlesphotos:

Morning Song

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660339523747823616.

Tags: birds, btsp, you can see them in my county, but it takes some effort, have to go up to the corner, where a little desert pushes in, and drive the road, past the jerk who knows he has to let you drive the road, past his house, because of the public access easement, to the area up-canyon, but he will nevertheless come by and ask if you’re lost, and tell you you’re on private property, to see if you know enough, to call him on his bullshit, my dude, I’m just looking at birds, I’m in no way bothering you, I’m not shooting your precious quail, can we all just get along?.