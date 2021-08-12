jaynaneeya:

Sean Persaud’s birthday is in two weeks, so I will be posting a Sean moment every day until then to celebrate! I’m starting off with the first Sean moment I ever saw, from episode 1 of Kissing in the Rain. I really wish I’d known at the time that I was watching the best and most talented man in Hollywood because then I probably would have paid more attention to my first impression of him. As it is, I have essentially no memory of my first time watching this, but I know I enjoyed it, and I still haven’t gotten tired of rewatching it. Sean is incredible in this series, and his chemistry with Mary Kate is absolutely fantastic, and it makes me happy that this show brought them together.

