cazort:

aven-rave:

applied-moths: infernalpume: shmeards: supervirgin: dontforgettheclit: iamnotjody: dope-kulture: Tony Hawk lands a 900 at age 48! 🐐🐐🐐 G.O.A.T wtf I love how he showed how many times he failed though, that’s inspirational for people out here trying to learn i love that he’s still doing this i also love how he fuckin RIPS HIS HELMET OFF AND DESTROYS IT i love that victory slide Are we gonna pretend he didn’t just banish that helmet from this dimension on camera?? He sent it to the fucking shadow realm

This shows the process needed in order to do difficult things. Seriously I have been trying to set up a new web server on a new distribution of Linux this week and it’s going just like this video.

Install some new thing. Error message. Try to fix it. Same error message. Try again. New, different error message. Repeat. Eventually though, I get it.