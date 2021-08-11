jaynaneeya:

Sinéad’s delivery of this intro to her Sally’s Song performance in Spoopy Broadway is so perfect, I’m kind of obsessed with it. She makes this bit so much funnier than it has any right to be. And then the song that follows is fabulous and unforgettable, and I honestly can’t tell if that’s because the hypnosis didn’t work, or because her performance is so good that it reverses the effects of the ribbon twirling. Either way, I absolutely love everything about this video.