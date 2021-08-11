cazort:

naryrising:

I think exclusionists, people who want to exclude specific groups from the queer community, are operating based on a misunderstanding of the community’s purpose. (I’m speaking specifically of people who don’t think of themselves as TERFS or reactionaries or conservatives, and may not be acting out of malice, but out of ignorance. Certainly some people are acting maliciously and deliberately, and they’re probably beyond reaching.) So I’ll be very clear: the goal of a large, inclusive queer community is to form a political bloc that is big enough and strong enough to get anti-queer laws overthrown and anti-queer policies (at schools, in workplaces, etc.) changed. As long as we are separate, no individual letter of the LGBT+ alphabet will be able to enact real changes. When we narrow who can be part of a movement, we weaken its political strength. Treating the queer community like it’s primarily a social club is a luxury, to some extent, born of increasing rights (in some places and for some people, anyway). It’s not primarily about finding a place to make friends, hook up with people, or to be a support group or to organize parties. It can include those things under its umbrella, and often does, but that’s not the main purpose. You don’t have to be best friends with everyone there, or understand all their experiences, or share their interests. You just have to have each others’ backs (in a fight and at protests and in the voting booth). That’s what exclusionists are undermining. I care more about whether someone will have my back or that of my friends if they’re at risk, and whether they’ll vote for or against the politicians who want to destroy my way of life, than how they dress or who they fuck or don’t fuck, to put it very bluntly.

This post sums up why I’m more than happy to broaden the umbrella beyond LGBTQ folks to also include cishet, allosexual, alloromantic folks who are polyamorous, into kink, have neurodivergence related to their relationship and/or sexual practices, or otherwise pursue non-traditional relationships structures and/or sexual practices that are stigmatized and/or legally discriminated against.

Also, it’s not just about political strength but also cultural strength and social and emotional support.

Queer people and other queer-adjacent folks with similar or parallel struggles don’t just face legal discrimination, we also face disapproval, bullying, social exclusion, and a lack of positive and truthful representation in media.

By broadening the umbrella we can not only fight for legal rights but also work to advance or progress our culture. We can do this in large part by sharing our perspectives and listening to each other.

Queer people are not immune to bigotry. We can and do harbor homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, binarism, and all sorts of other biases. When we broaden the umbrella, we bring together people who have different experiences and different struggles, and when we listen to each other we can break down those harmful aspects of our culture more effectively.