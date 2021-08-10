«

captcreate:

ampervadasz:

Van rá igény…

Never seen an emergency ramp used in action …. twice…

Wow. That second driver tho.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/659200165227429888.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 10:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.