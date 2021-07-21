« hiddenanatolia:A new day.

glow pls gif mks “you’ll have your BOOBS” from yesterday’s shipwrecked insta live. timestamp 21:10 PLEASE LMAO

Incredible, truly

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/657379051641651200.

Tags: anyway, shipwrecked comedy, headless series, this was quite hilarious, in general the crowdfunding campaigns have been my favorite part, of shipwrecked’s various projects, which is not meant as faint praise of the actual end results, just that the whole sense of community is so great, we are all of us poor unfortunate souls, now that the campaign is over.

