elodieunderglass:regina-del-cielo:mrdarcysdadbod:yeetbean:mrdarcysdadbod:mrdarcysdadbod:mrdarcysdadbo…
So in What Matters in Jane Austen, the author points out that Lizzie and Jane are constantly going off to have their own side conversations and gossip with each other, moreso than any other set of characters in Austen, and now I’ve decided a necessary feature of any modern au is Lizzie just CONSTANTLY texting Jane. Like the second any conversation ends she’s texting Jane about it. If she’s feeling particularly mean she’ll just text Jane while you’re still talking.
Further thoughts- Lizzie sends a lot of short texts, Jane generally replies with one message to every 5 or 10 of Lizzie’s (but her replies always encompass everything Lizzie said). Darcy sends essay length texts and always ends with a period like some weird old person. Which brings me to the absolute devastation of Darcy sending a long ass text to Lizzie that you know he spent half an hour composing and then he paces for ten minutes waiting on her reply and when his phone beeps it’s just.
“k.”
YES yeah yes uh-huh yep.
And Lizzie is 150% the kind of shady that takes screenshots and definitely has accidentally sent them to the wrong person before. The mortification of screenshotting one of Darcy’s fucking novellas and sending it back to him w several puke emojis that were meant for Jane.
He’s “🎩💎🎩Fitzwilliam 🎩💎🎩” in her phone and he thinks it’s charming or maybe fond but it’s really so she can have a giggle anytime he texts her.
Mr. Collins’ visit is just Jane and Lizzie sending the “😬😬😬” emoji back and forth
The most agonizing fifteen minutes of Darcy’s life are after he sends his thousand word Love Confession Slash Neg and the three dots keep appearing and disappearing and he’s like “oh god what’s she gonna say” because Lizzie always replies IMMEDIATELY and finally she just responds like.
“Yikes dude”
And he throws his phone across the room.
Chris ur tags make this so much better omg
“that’s how this works right” has me thinking abt the fact that Darcy WILDLY misinterpreted the majority of their interactions which is how the disaster proposal even happened bc he was like “haha me and Lizzie are having a GREAT time flirting :) she’s so funny and smart wow I’m glad we’re enjoying hanging out, the two of us, mutually having good conversations” meanwhile Lizzie has spent every minute in his company quietly seething with hatred.
#darcy getting rejected is like. wait i thought we were having fun. were we not having fun???#and Lizzie is like. were it not for the laws of this land i would have slaughtered you. @mrdarcysdadbod
I want to see this as a conceit in an otherwise period setting.
