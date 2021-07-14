elodieunderglass:regina-del-cielo:mrdarcysdadbod:yeetbean:mrdarcysdadbod:mrdarcysdadbod:mrdarcysdadbo…

mrdarcysdadbod:

mrdarcysdadbod: So in What Matters in Jane Austen, the author points out that Lizzie and Jane are constantly going off to have their own side conversations and gossip with each other, moreso than any other set of characters in Austen, and now I’ve decided a necessary feature of any modern au is Lizzie just CONSTANTLY texting Jane. Like the second any conversation ends she’s texting Jane about it. If she’s feeling particularly mean she’ll just text Jane while you’re still talking. Further thoughts- Lizzie sends a lot of short texts, Jane generally replies with one message to every 5 or 10 of Lizzie’s (but her replies always encompass everything Lizzie said). Darcy sends essay length texts and always ends with a period like some weird old person. Which brings me to the absolute devastation of Darcy sending a long ass text to Lizzie that you know he spent half an hour composing and then he paces for ten minutes waiting on her reply and when his phone beeps it’s just. “k.”

YES yeah yes uh-huh yep.

And Lizzie is 150% the kind of shady that takes screenshots and definitely has accidentally sent them to the wrong person before. The mortification of screenshotting one of Darcy’s fucking novellas and sending it back to him w several puke emojis that were meant for Jane.

He’s “🎩💎🎩Fitzwilliam 🎩💎🎩” in her phone and he thinks it’s charming or maybe fond but it’s really so she can have a giggle anytime he texts her.

Mr. Collins’ visit is just Jane and Lizzie sending the “😬😬😬” emoji back and forth