marykatewiles:awigglycultist:All of the Headless cast!! This cast is so amazing and all of the…

All of the Headless cast!! This cast is so amazing and all of the characters seem like they’re gonna be super fun! Congrats to Shipwrecked Comedy for hitting the goal!!! But theres a week left of the campaign and there are awesome strech goals and also the more money the better the series will end up being anwyay! So if you’re able to you should totally go and back it here!
Eric took most of the photos and Corey created the graphics, but Sean put each and every one of these posters together – adding smoke, making them look cohesive. Don’t they look awesome?!
Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series.