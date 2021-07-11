sineadpersaud:

shipwreckedcomedy: Baltus, the mayor, is everyone’s pal

Wherever he goes, he boosts the morale 🗝 Jim O’Heir is Baltus Van Tassel We’ve hit our goal!! Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀 https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story Photo by Eric Carroll

Graphics by Corey Lubowich JIM IS BACK!

