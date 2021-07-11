sineadpersaud: shipwreckedcomedy: Baltus, the mayor, is…
Baltus, the mayor, is everyone’s pal
Wherever he goes, he boosts the morale 🗝
Jim O’Heir is Baltus Van Tassel
We’ve hit our goal!!
Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story
Photo by Eric Carroll
Graphics by Corey Lubowich
JIM IS BACK!
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/656484364626067456.
Tags: shipwrecked comedy, jim o'heir, headless series.