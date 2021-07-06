geopsych:

Yesterday morning at the lake.

We’ve definitely got red-winged blackbird, common yellowthroat, and yellow warbler. I think that’s probably a willow flycatcher doing the FITZbew thing. I get out of my depth after that; the other birds don’t sound like ones I hear in southern California.

I wanted to try the snazzy new sound ID feature in the Merlin app, but it insists I’m in SoCal rather than PA. There’s probably a way I can trick the app about my location, but a few minutes poking around hasn’t revealed it.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/655986489594904576.

Tags: birds, procrastination.