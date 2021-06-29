lies:

lies: lies: hello migraine aura my old friend. may you be false, as you sometimes are, rather than true. Great news. My aura was just messing with me. No migraine.👍 And… another one. Interval: 10 days. :-( Still just the aura (a strong one, making it hard to see the screen as I type). Hopefully it will be equally mellow in terms of its aftermath.

Again, not bad. Big aura but just a few twinges.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/655392989047324672.