lies:lies:lies:hello migraine aura my old friend. may you be false, as you sometimes are, rather…

hello migraine aura my old friend. may you be false, as you sometimes are, rather than true.

Great news. My aura was just messing with me. No migraine.👍

And… another one. Interval: 10 days. :-(

Still just the aura (a strong one, making it hard to see the screen as I type). Hopefully it will be equally mellow in terms of its aftermath.

Again, not bad. Big aura but just a few twinges.

