« shipwreckedcomedy:Once you’re caught in Meinhof’s stare,You’ll…
lies:lies:lies:hello migraine aura my old friend. may you be false, as you sometimes are, rather… »

newloverofbeauty: Giuseppe Cavalli:  Winter  (1946)

newloverofbeauty:

Giuseppe Cavalli:  Winter  (1946)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/655375574958833664.

Tags: friedrich.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.