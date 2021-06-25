« middle-earth-mythopoeia:middle-earth-mythopoeia:Chip the glasses…
shipwreckedcomedy: For artsy kids, the Trousers are the ones…

shipwreckedcomedy:

For artsy kids, the Trousers are the ones you should consult
They run a children’s theater which is surely not a cult 🎭

Curt Mega & Kim Whalen are Eugene & Ramona Trousers

Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story

Photo by Eric Carroll
Graphics by Corey Lubowich

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654976303043379200.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series.

