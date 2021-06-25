shipwreckedcomedy: For artsy kids, the Trousers are the ones…
For artsy kids, the Trousers are the ones you should consult
They run a children’s theater which is surely not a cult 🎭
Curt Mega & Kim Whalen are Eugene & Ramona Trousers
Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story
Photo by Eric Carroll
Graphics by Corey Lubowich
