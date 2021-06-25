shipwreckedcomedy:

For artsy kids, the Trousers are the ones you should consult

They run a children’s theater which is surely not a cult 🎭 Curt Mega & Kim Whalen are Eugene & Ramona Trousers Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀 https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story Photo by Eric Carroll

Graphics by Corey Lubowich

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654976303043379200.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series.