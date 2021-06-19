anonsally:

@lies said:

“On your black-and-white birds, did you look at white-throated swifts? Because that’s sort of what your description sounds like.”

Aha! Yes! That must be what they were. Nothing else seems to look even close to right. Thank you!!!

(It now occurs to me that I should have checked eBird to see what other people had reported… though I couldn’t have done it there because of being mostly unplugged. I’ve just checked now, and a few days ago someone did report the white-throated swift in Pinnacles, and even on the trail we took.)

I am really very bad at distinguishing swallows and swifts (either between those two larger types or different species within one of them). In this case, I was further confused by the fact that there are definitely also violet-green swallows at the park, but I don’t know whether I saw any–it’s likely that not all of the swifts/swallows I saw were the same species, especially since the second day, which is actually when I was able to make out this black-and-white underside, we hiked through a slightly different habitat.

Thanks again!