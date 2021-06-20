jamesandpamhalpert: I spent all those years looking at Pam, and…
I spent all those years looking at Pam, and I fell in love.
Jim and Pam Looks Across the Office
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654522487855579136.
I spent all those years looking at Pam, and I fell in love.
Jim and Pam Looks Across the Office
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654522487855579136.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 20th, 2021 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.