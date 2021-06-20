« Swallows and swifts

I spent all those years looking at Pam, and…

jamesandpamhalpert:

I spent all those years looking at Pam, and I fell in love.

Jim and Pam Looks Across the Office

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654522487855579136.

