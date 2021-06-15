lichenaday:

Sigridea californica

Apothecia are what we call the fruiting bodies of lichens. They are typically rounded, bulbous, disc-shaped, or cup shaped, and they contain the tiny sacs (asci) which hold and eject the lichen sexual spores. Not all lichens have apothecia–it varies between individuals as well as species. They are often one of the most prominent and identifying features of a lichen–particularly crustose lichens like S. californica. This crustose lichen has a white, filmy thallus stretched over the substrate, speckled with undulating apothecia. The apothecial discs are convex, and darkly colored with a thick layer of pale pruina, giving them an overall grayish coloration. This lichen grows on branches, trunks, and cut wood on the Oregon and California coasts.

images: source | source

info: source | source