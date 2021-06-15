« shipwreckedcomedy: Diedrich’s a bard and he’s kind of a…

hartgracesarah: shipwreckedcomedy: Let’s turn this tale on its…

hartgracesarah:

shipwreckedcomedy:

Let’s turn this tale on its head.

Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! 💀

Headless bookmarks will be available as a $5 add-on perk today only! 

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story

Photo by Eric Carroll 
Graphics by @coreylubo

We’re back baby! So excited for Headless- can’t wait to go on this journey with you guys. 💀🎃

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654077236826275840.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 at 9:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.