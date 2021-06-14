shipwreckedcomedy:

When you think you’re safe asleep in your bed

You may come ‘cross a fellow who’s lost his head 💀 ??? is The Headless Horseman Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Coming to Kickstarter tomorrow! Headless bookmarks will be available as a $5 add-on perk only on the first day of the campaign! Photo by Eric Carroll

Graphics by @coreylubo

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/653985211877572608.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series, aw c’mon now, that’s not a proper casting reveal, plus, we all know sinéad would never, let anyone else play headless.