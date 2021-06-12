« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
lies:Sometimes when I’m birdwatchingFun fact: if this little fluffball can avoid being eaten over… »

shipwreckedcomedy: He’s quiet, and cautious, and really quite…

shipwreckedcomedy:

He’s quiet, and cautious, and really quite plain
And he goes by the name of sir Ichabod Crane 🧪

@seanpersaud is Ichabod Crane

Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Coming to Kickstarter June 15th

Headless bookmarks will be available as a $5 add-on perk only on the first day of the campaign!

Photo by Eric Carroll
Graphics by @coreylubo

So I’m really interested in how this doesn’t look like Washington Irving-era period. I feel like I’m getting a 1950’s vibe, but I’m not really slick enough to know that. And the beaker? Is he a high school science teacher?

So fun to have things to speculate wrongly about. I think maybe the intense Shipwrecked meta lives on Discord these days, which I haven’t really committed to. But maybe I’ll need to dip in and see what the superfans think.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/653837774876721152.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, headless series.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.