shipwreckedcomedy: He’s quiet, and cautious, and really quite…
He’s quiet, and cautious, and really quite plain
And he goes by the name of sir Ichabod Crane 🧪
@seanpersaud is Ichabod Crane
Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Coming to Kickstarter June 15th
Headless bookmarks will be available as a $5 add-on perk only on the first day of the campaign!
Photo by Eric Carroll
Graphics by @coreylubo
So I’m really interested in how this doesn’t look like Washington Irving-era period. I feel like I’m getting a 1950’s vibe, but I’m not really slick enough to know that. And the beaker? Is he a high school science teacher?
So fun to have things to speculate wrongly about. I think maybe the intense Shipwrecked meta lives on Discord these days, which I haven’t really committed to. But maybe I’ll need to dip in and see what the superfans think.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/653837774876721152.
