shipwreckedcomedy:

He’s quiet, and cautious, and really quite plain

And he goes by the name of sir Ichabod Crane 🧪 @seanpersaud is Ichabod Crane Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Coming to Kickstarter June 15th Headless bookmarks will be available as a $5 add-on perk only on the first day of the campaign! Photo by Eric Carroll

Graphics by @coreylubo

So I’m really interested in how this doesn’t look like Washington Irving-era period. I feel like I’m getting a 1950’s vibe, but I’m not really slick enough to know that. And the beaker? Is he a high school science teacher?

So fun to have things to speculate wrongly about. I think maybe the intense Shipwrecked meta lives on Discord these days, which I haven’t really committed to. But maybe I’ll need to dip in and see what the superfans think.

