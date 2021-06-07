Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/653382427910225920.
Tags: birds, coal oil point, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, sand, i should have lain down on the sand, would have been a better shot, i'm still learning.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, June 7th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.