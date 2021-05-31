« You told me all you saw was diamondsYou told me that til I believed
Who’s not vaccinated? »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/652710519788175360.

Tags: franklin trail, lizard, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, May 31st, 2021 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.