hiimlesphotos:

Rock on Rock

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651985719130308608.

Tags: birds, also, but like I said, which, rowr, I really like the slightly outré composition of this shot, I think my own bird photos get really boring sometimes, because I'm always following the same rules, whipping through them, cropping and repositioning, rule of thirds, leaving extra space in front of the bird, and then a final nudge just for... I dunno, a pleasing effect, I like this one, how cool is this bird's banding code, sounds like he or she is putting some moves, on an intended romantic conquest, come to think of it, he or she probably is, it being that time of year for rowr's.