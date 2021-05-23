capitan-blood:

Le Pelican 1992 replica

French ship Le Pelican (1693)

Pelican was a French warship from the late 17th century. Built in Bayonne, France, the original Pelican was launched in 1693. A 500 ton ship equipped with 44 guns and commanded by Captain Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville, she ran aground on the shores of Hudson Bay a few days after an heroic battle, badly damaged by the encounter and a fierce storm. The Pelican’s life was short but glourious. She set sail from France on 8 April 1697 and ran aground on the shores of Hudson Bay on 8 September of the same year. However, in five short months of service, her place in history was assured as the victor in the greatest naval battle in the history of New France. On learning that the British were planning to keep control of Hudson Bay, Louis XIV, King of France, assembled a fleet of warships, consisting of the Pelican, the Palmier, the Wesp, and the Profond, in order to recapture Fort Bourbon as the French called York Factory, Manitoba, the heart of the fur trade. On the morning of 5 September 1697, the Pelican, temporarily separated from her sister ships, came face to face with three British ships-the Hampshire, the Dering, and the Hudson Bay-which were carrying supplies to the nearby fort. Although they were outnumbered, the crew of the Pelican engaged in battle, and triumphed, thereby earning their place in history. The Pelican, however, was also fatally damaged in the battle. Holed below the waterline, the Pelican had to be abandoned. The Pelican’s victory, later known as Battle of Hudson’s Bay, was certainly due in large part to the leadership of Captain Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville. In addition to setting an example of courage and valour for his men, he fought a remarkable strategic battle with the result that the Hampshire sank, the Dering retreated, and the Hudson Bay was captured complete with cargo. Text: military.wikia.org

Shipboard life in the 17th century on Le Pelican

The boatswain using his whistle to signal commands to the crew.

The upper deck Gun Officer directing a gun crew.

Chief officers dining with the captain in the wardroom below the Quarterdeck.

The captain & 039;s relatively spacious quarter & 039;s located under the poop-deck.

The ship & 039;s cook preparing food in the ship & 039;s galley. The galley was located under the forecastle on the upper deck.

Home for six soldiers or six sailors was cramped space between the cannons. Here they slept and ate meals.

The ship & 039;s surgeon attending to a sick seaman.

The caulker resealing a seam at the water line of the hull with tar.

Sailors working aloft reefing a sail. Illustrator Francis Back.

NOTE: A full-size authentic replica of Pelican was built at La Malbaie in Quebec. Construction began in 1987, but the project was beset with problems. She was completed in 1992. The ship, known as Le Pelican, was moved to Donaldsonville, Louisiana on the Mississippi River where it became the property of the Fort Bulter (Donaldsonville, Louisiana) Foundation, but is currently grounded in poor condition and awaiting sale to a new owner. On 19 January 2008, a barge towboat struck Pelican. Fuel leaking from the towboat caused the river to be closed to boat traffic.