inthetags: Reblog and put in the tags songs you like to play while driving that make you want to…

Reblog and put in the tags songs you like to play while driving that make you want to drive really really FAST
Tags: anyway, b/c reasons, switch/twitch, though I don’t drive fast, driving fast is for those young enough, to still fancy themselves immortal, yesterday I was birdwatching with a cool friend, and we were talking about sea level rise, and I mentioned that I’d done the math, and determined that it was very unlikely, I’d personally live to see 2 feet of slr, I said that per actuarial data the most likely year, for me to die, was 2038, and he was like 2038???, and I was like I know right?, and he was like how old ARE you?, I don’t drive fast.