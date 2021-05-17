iheartvelma:Four seasons in one dayLying in the depths of your imaginationWorlds above and worlds…

« connected-view:thanksgiving day hike in the columbia river…

Four seasons in one day

Lying in the depths of your imagination

Worlds above and worlds below

The sun shines on the black clouds hanging over the domain

Even when you’re feeling warm

The temperature could drop away

Like four seasons in one day

Smiling as the shit comes down

You can tell a man from what he has to say

Everything gets turned around

And I will risk my neck again, again

You can take me where you will

Up the creek and through the mill

Like all the things you can’t explain

Four seasons in one day

Blood dries up

Like rain, like rain

Fills my cup

Like four seasons…

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651502546719064064.

