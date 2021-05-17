iheartvelma:Four seasons in one dayLying in the depths of your imaginationWorlds above and worlds…
Four seasons in one day
Lying in the depths of your imagination
Worlds above and worlds below
The sun shines on the black clouds hanging over the domain
Even when you’re feeling warm
The temperature could drop away
Like four seasons in one day
Smiling as the shit comes down
You can tell a man from what he has to say
Everything gets turned around
And I will risk my neck again, again
You can take me where you will
Up the creek and through the mill
Like all the things you can’t explain
Four seasons in one day
Blood dries up
Like rain, like rain
Fills my cup
Like four seasons…
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651502546719064064.
Tags: 2359.