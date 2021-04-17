« catonhottinroof: Hermann Herzog (1832 – 1932) Lazy Days,…
anonsally: lies:anonsally: Photos from today’s hikeToday Wife… »

anonsally: Photos from today’s hikeToday Wife and I drove…

anonsally:

Photos from today’s hike

Today Wife and I drove inland to the other side of the hills and took a hike in a park out there. It was a trail we hadn’t done before, but we will probably do a variation on this hike again. There were some lovely wildflowers, excellent trees, and good wildlife, which (aside from a couple dozen cows very close up) included:

  • many lizards
  • a coyote
  • a couple of ground squirrels
  • some large butterflies in a dark color
  • a pair of wild turkeys
  • some scrub jays
  • at least 3, probably more, red-tailed hawks
  • turkey vultures
  • a couple of crows
  • barn swallows
  • some kind of sparrow (probably) that I have not definitively identified but hope to get @lies’ help with

Since it was an “exercise” hike (with limited photography stops), I had not brought my binoculars. I may have to go back without Wife with my binoculars so I can actually look at the birds more.

Top row: some wildflowers in dappled sunlight; trees on the hillside; a tree with a bit of a mistletoe-type problem. 

Row 2: The mystery sparrows. The 2 individuals were near each other (these two photos are different crops of one picture); each is centered at the bottom of a photo. They seemed to have a distinctive and sort of stripy reddish-brown and grey head, maybe with some white, and looked “fancier” than sparrows I’m familiar with. I don’t think they were song sparrows because I think I would have recognised them if they were. 

Row 3: California’s rolling hills are greener than usual in spring! 

Rows 4-5: A wise old tree

Row 6: more wildflowers

They look like Lark Sparrows to me. Very cool birbs!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/648764524782026752.

Tags: birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.