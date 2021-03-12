whilereadingandwalking:

“Mam always said it was only a fool who didn’t fear the sea, and I’ve tried to live by that. But there’s no way to conjure fear if it doesn’t exist. And here is the undeniable truth: I have never feared the sea. I have loved it with every breathe of me, every beat of me.”

—still thinking about Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/645480595317735424.

Tags: fun fact: i am currently reading this, migrations, charlotte mcconaghy.