whilereadingandwalking: “Mam always said it was only a fool who…

“Mam always said it was only a fool who didn’t fear the sea, and I’ve tried to live by that. But there’s no way to conjure fear if it doesn’t exist. And here is the undeniable truth: I have never feared the sea. I have loved it with every breathe of me, every beat of me.”
—still thinking about Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

