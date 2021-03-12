After 4 races it’s tied 2-2. With all the talk about NZ supposedly having a faster boat it actually has all depended on tactics in the minute before and the minute after the start: Whichever boat ekes out an advantage there has gone on to win every race. And it’s always been the boat with port-tack entry.

All those people who predicted sweeps or 7-2: yeah, not so much. Can’t wait to see the rest of it.

