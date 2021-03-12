« Marbled Godwit, SanderlingsCarpinteria State Beach, February 20,…
After 4 races it’s tied 2-2. With all the talk about NZ supposedly having a faster boat it… »

cyberglans:whats ur role in the tumblr community how do you contribute hoisting…

cyberglans:

whats ur role in the tumblr community how do you contribute

hoisting @icarus-suraki’s tags:

I couldn’t remember where I’d seen that, so I dug. It turns out to be a slight misquotation (“any” instead of “a”), though I’m not sure that isn’t an improvement. The original blog appears to be gone, but the exchange has been screencap-immortalized here:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/645478046613307392.

Tags: pedantic meta and research, is mine, you cannot kill me in a way that matters.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 12th, 2021 at 11:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.