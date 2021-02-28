Hjem til jul, s2e6

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/644372522548264960.

Tags: spoilers, gifs, my gifs, hjem til jul, home for christmas, home for christmas spoilers, i love this moment so much, it's the single point that both seasons have built toward, everything johanne has done, suffering under everyone else's expectations, or what she presumes are their expectations, falls away, she's finally forced to confront her actual feelings, because everyone, mom, dad, her sister and brother, her friends, they don't care AT ALL, about the things she thought they did, they care only about her, and her happiness.