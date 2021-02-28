« Hjem til jul, s2e6

kaaramel:nemfrog:Phases of the ring of Saturn. A new astronomy…

kaaramel:

nemfrog:

Phases of the ring of Saturn. A new astronomy for beginners. 1898.

Internet Archive

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/644379353587875840.

