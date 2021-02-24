« White-crowned SparrowCarpinteria Salt Marsh, February 1, 2021

California Scrub-JayLa Cumbre Peak, February 6, 2021

California Scrub-Jay

La Cumbre Peak, February 6, 2021

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/644017000460517376.

Tags: birds, casj.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at 8:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.