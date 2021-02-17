Another bird IDing puzzle

anonsally:

For @lies or anyone else who might be able to help. Today I saw but couldn’t identify a sparrow (unless it was a female house finch, I guess? or a pine siskin? I didn’t see any yellow). I’m not very good at identifying sparrows other than obvious house sparrows and white-crowned sparrows. This one… looked like a possibly female sparrow. Brown and speckly on the back/wings, with a darker eye stripe, and a head that had brown and possibly grey stripes on the crown. I don’t know, none of the suggestions in Merlin seem to look like what I saw… Female house sparrows have a light tan eye stripe, so that’s not it. White-crowned sparrows don’t seem to have the dark eye stripe either. Those are the two sparrows I see on a regular basis around here. Oh, except sometimes I see song sparrows. Maybe it was a song sparrow?

Sone sparrow is definitely a possibility. A helpful thing to look for would be the breast and belly pattern. A song sparrow would have heavy dark streaking on its underparts, usually with a dark central spot.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/643375072147603456.