iffervescent: Everyone should watch Space Sweepers right now.Reasons?Janitors-in-space Found Family…

Everyone should watch Space Sweepers right now.
Reasons?
- Janitors-in-space Found Family vs evil space capitalist who is Definitely Not Elon Musk
- There’s a trans robot
- Side note: the robot is both very good and very bad at make-up
- It reunites Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-Ri from Mr Sunshine, possibly one of the best kdramas ever
- Although it’s korean cinema it’s one of the most international films I’ve ever seen. There’s like seven different languages flying around
- Super adorable child actor
- Arcs of loss, grieving, redemption, sacrifice and what it means to be good
- Richard Armitage
- Did I mention the robot? The robot’s super cool
- Go watch it
