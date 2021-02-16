iffervescent:

Everyone should watch Space Sweepers right now. Reasons? Janitors-in-space Found Family vs evil space capitalist who is Definitely Not Elon Musk

There’s a trans robot

Side note: the robot is both very good and very bad at make-up

It reunites Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-Ri from Mr Sunshine, possibly one of the best kdramas ever

Although it’s korean cinema it’s one of the most international films I’ve ever seen. There’s like seven different languages flying around

Super adorable child actor

Arcs of loss, grieving, redemption, sacrifice and what it means to be good

Richard Armitage

Did I mention the robot? The robot’s super cool

Go watch it

