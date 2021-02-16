iffervescent: Everyone should watch Space Sweepers right now.Reasons?Janitors-in-space Found Family…

« 90377: Ice fog by mademoisellelapiquante

Everyone should watch Space Sweepers right now.

Reasons?

  • Janitors-in-space Found Family vs evil space capitalist who is Definitely Not Elon Musk
  • There’s a trans robot
  • Side note: the robot is both very good and very bad at make-up
  • It reunites Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-Ri from Mr Sunshine, possibly one of the best kdramas ever
  • Although it’s korean cinema it’s one of the most international films I’ve ever seen. There’s like seven different languages flying around
  • Super adorable child actor
  • Arcs of loss, grieving, redemption, sacrifice and what it means to be good
  • Richard Armitage
  • Did I mention the robot? The robot’s super cool
  • Go watch it

