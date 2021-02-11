a-solitary-sea-rover:

jimstares: a-solitary-sea-rover: Baby Pete called it. I love how kids in in the US dream of being a football or hockey star and kids in New Zealand dream of being famous sailors “In America, kids can choose whether they want to be Michael Jordan, Dan Marino or about 100 other athletes. In New Zealand you either want to be Russell Coutts or a rugby player,” – Sports Illustrated, 1997

Tags: looking forward to seeing the cup final, cos I think baby pete is gonna be fun to watch, and that the other skipper, baby ben?, baby jimmy?, might end up mostly watching him from behind.