Do you work for a costume house? How else could anyone possibly put this together????

I do not work for a costume house, though I sure wish I did! I don’t even work in any kind of costume or fashion related field either. Granted, I have always had a great love of costumes and costume dramas, and I’ve always had an eye for remembering small details, so that has certainly helped me in this hobby of spotting recycled costumes. I actually work at an experiential brand agency as the manager of their art department.

As to how anyone could put this together, I guess it just sort of happened over time. The idea originated on CostumersGuide.com, which shared reused costumes as a feature on their website, in addition to the other research about costumes that they provide. I was saddened when they stopped taking contributions since the number of them had gotten to be overwhelming, and reused costumes were not what that site was about. I had a whole binder of reused costume after reused costume that I had found and still had not submitted to them, and I knew that I had enough content to make a full site. I reached out and asked if I could use their collection of reused costumes as the beginning basis for my own site, featuring nothing but reused costumes. Thankfully, they agreed!

While I am the only person running the site, I do have dozens of people who write to me every week with contributions and submissions. In fact, I have a backlog of a couple of thousand submissions! Eek! I appreciate everyone’s patience in waiting for their contributions or answers to their questions to be posted. I more often than not work at my job at the agency 80 hours a week (to say nothing of my non-work related commitments – family, friends, running a household, two side businesses, and a third I am attempting to get off the ground, etc.), so just getting two costume posts a week up can really be a challenge, and usually I have to make the choice between updating the site or sleeping – I’m answering this question after 11 PM, for example.

Without my awesome and incredible contributors submitting the unique content that everyone gets to enjoy week after week for almost twelve years now (!!!), this site would not be possible. They get all of the credit. And anyone can contribute! Anyone who finds a reused costume can send the sighting to me at submissions@recycledmoviecostumes.com

E-mail Submissions: submissions@recycledmoviecostumes.com

Follow: Website | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642835724568281088.