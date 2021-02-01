« fluffy-raccoon:Painting from photographs I took during my travel…
suburbancockroach: ltwilliammowett: Deadeyes A deadeye (the…

suburbancockroach:

ltwilliammowett:

Deadeyes

A deadeye (the block) is so called because the sailors felt it looked like a skull. It has no moving parts and was often carved from a single piece of elm. When mounted in pairs and threaded with a single piece of rope, the rope or lanyard, can be pulled to tighten and then secure the standing or semi-permanemt rigging.Such a rig has the same mechanical advantage as two triple blocks.

Sailing is physics change my mind

