« ostdrossel:Bird backscan be very interesting because they reveal the beautiful patterns and textures…

fluffy-raccoon:Painting from photographs I took during my travel…

fluffy-raccoon:

Painting from photographs I took during my travel in Scotland

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641880412222849024.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.