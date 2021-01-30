

Gif 1: Emma puts a strawberry in her mouth with a somewhat coy expression. Text on the gif says, “There is no charm.”



Gif 2: Emma looks up with tears in her eyes facing Mr. Knightley. Text on the gif says, “Equal to tenderness of heart.”

shangs:

There is nothing to be compared to it. Warmth and tenderness of heart, with an affectionate, open manner, will beat all the clearness of head in the world, for attraction: I am sure it will. ↳ EMMA (2020) + EMMA (1815)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641789785441173504.