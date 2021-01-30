shangs: There is nothing to be compared to it. Warmth and…
Gif 1: Emma puts a strawberry in her mouth with a somewhat coy expression. Text on the gif says, “There is no charm.”
Gif 2: Emma looks up with tears in her eyes facing Mr. Knightley. Text on the gif says, “Equal to tenderness of heart.”
There is nothing to be compared to it. Warmth and tenderness of heart, with an affectionate, open manner, will beat all the clearness of head in the world, for attraction: I am sure it will.
↳ EMMA (2020) + EMMA (1815)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641789785441173504.