« memecucker:the ways different languages translate the “Biggus Dickus” scene from The Life of Brian…

shiremaiden:Stephen Colbert speaking for the people (x)+ bonus

shiremaiden:

Stephen Colbert speaking for the people (x)

+ bonus

image

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641770919491207168.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.