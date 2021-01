thelostcanyon:

Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis), Willcox, Cochise County, Arizona. Sandhill Crane by Andrew Steuer III

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641480249170968576.

Tags: birds, sacr, it’s some measure, of how much time I spend in eBird these days, that I wanted to click through to the Macaulay Library page, to read the exif metadata.